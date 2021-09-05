Bluegrass

Washington County Parks’ Annual Bluegrass Festival will return this year, and will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the South Pavilion in the Lake Elmo Park Reserve.

Gentleman Dreadnought will play at 2 p.m., Blue Groove Bluegrass will play at 3 p.m., and The Barley Jacks will perform at 4:30 p.m.

The festival is free to attend with a valid parks vehicle permit. Food trucks will be on-site for festival goers to purchase food.

Capacity will be limited and access to the concert grounds will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, see the Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us and search “Bluegrass Festival.”

The park is at 1515 Keats Ave. N., Lake Elmo. Call 651-430-8370 for more information.

