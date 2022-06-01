The Washington County Attorney’s Office will be reimbursed for the cost of prosecuting inmates in the Stillwater and Oak Park Heights correctional facilities who are involved in criminal activity.

The County Board approved an agreement with the state Department of Corrections, Facilities Division, May 24 to receive the funds. The agreement goes through June 30, 2023.

The state reimburses the expenses of the county attorney resulting from activities involving inmates of state correctional institutions in the county.

Load comments