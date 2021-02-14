The county board approved the MOVE Washington County Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Feb. 9.
The plan establishes a shared vision for a connected network of trails, roadways, and on-street facilities in the county.
The need for a county bicycle and pedestrian plan emerged from work on the Washington County 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the 2016 Washington County Resident Survey. They revealed a growing demand for safe connected non-motorized transportation options. MOVE Washington County is a plan with policy and implementation recommendations focused on enhancing and growing the county bicycle and pedestrian network.
