The county board approved the MOVE Washington County Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Feb. 9.

The plan establishes a shared vision for a connected network of trails, roadways, and on-street facilities in the county.

The need for a county bicycle and pedestrian plan emerged from work on the Washington County 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the 2016 Washington County Resident Survey. They revealed a growing demand for safe connected non-motorized transportation options. MOVE Washington County is a plan with policy and implementation recommendations focused on enhancing and growing the county bicycle and pedestrian network.

