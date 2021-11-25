The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a bargaining agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services Local #214 Deputy Sheriff Unit Nov. 16 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021. The county’s tentative agreement with the Law Enforcement Labor Services Local #214 Deputy Sheriff Unit and specific items were awarded by an arbitrator, with the following terms: a one-year contract in effect from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021; on the first pay period following the effective date of the contract, a one-time 2% lump sum of salary will be paid; on the first pay period following the effective date of the contract, a one-time $1,000 lump sum will be paid; effective Dec. 31, 2021, a 2% market adjustment to the salary range maximum will occur for the job classification; and the uniform allowance for 2021 shall be $880.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.