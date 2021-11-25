The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a bargaining agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services Local #214 Deputy Sheriff Unit Nov. 16 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021. The county’s tentative agreement with the Law Enforcement Labor Services Local #214 Deputy Sheriff Unit and specific items were awarded by an arbitrator, with the following terms: a one-year contract in effect from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021; on the first pay period following the effective date of the contract, a one-time 2% lump sum of salary will be paid; on the first pay period following the effective date of the contract, a one-time $1,000 lump sum will be paid; effective Dec. 31, 2021, a 2% market adjustment to the salary range maximum will occur for the job classification; and the uniform allowance for 2021 shall be $880.

