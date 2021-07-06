The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the addition of two social workers to county staff June 22, to assist the Sheriff’s Office and the Woodbury Police Department when responding to calls that may involve those with a mental illness or chemical health needs.
The new employees will work within a co-response model. A co-response model typically consists of law enforcement personnel and mental health professionals working together to respond to calls involving mental health or chemical health needs.
This could be a real-time response to an active crisis situation or a follow-up contact/case management service following an incident. The model proposed is a ride-along hybrid.
In this model, a law enforcement and a mental health professional respond to incidents together with incidents consisting of active crisis situations and follow-up case management services for mental health incidents.
Each position will cost approximately $100,400 each. One of the positions is fully funded with money from federal and state governments, and the Woodbury Police Department, and that person will work directly with the Woodbury Police Department. The other position will be funded by federal and state money, and $65,600 in county levy funds, and work with Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office.
