In a 4-1 vote on June 15 the council denied an application for the Lumberjack tavern, 123 Second St. N. to allow for amplified music in union alley every Thursday.
The City Council has approved several outdoor seating areas on public roadways, but all approvals include a condition amplification is not used on city streets.
Last year, the Lumberjack started outdoor seating and had a live acoustic performer every week. That performer used a single speaker. Lumberjack Owner Sara Jespersen said she was unaware she wasn’t allowed to have any form of amplified music.
So she petitioned the city for a change to her permit to allow for music every Thursday evening. Jespersen said it worked well and the neighbors didn’t complain.
At the June 15 meeting, City Administrator Tom McCarty said staff recommended denying the application because by allowing for amplification at one OSA would create an inconsistent approach.
Four councilors agreed with the staff recommendation.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski disagreed and said he had no problem approving this application for a small acoustic act each week, and later denying similar application at other spots.
He noted several other venues have live music on their property, and the council has allowed for amplification in its parks.
The mayor also noted that the weekly Thursday event would be one person with a guitar, and the council just approved amplified music at the Zephyr theatre four days a week. In the Zephyr’s case however, amplification is done on private property instead of public.
Councilors asked Jespersen if she could have music not in the alley, but on the Lumberjack property instead. She responded that the only spot that may work has axe throwing nearby and that the musicians would get in the way of servers.
The council started allowing outdoor seating on public roadways during the summer season in 2020 as a workaround to keep restaurants afloat during the pandemic closed or limited indoor dining. Before Gov. Tim Walz lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, the council approved several measures preparing for another COVID summer.
Kozlowski is pushing to keep things that were done as a solution to the pandemic into becoming a permanent aspect for the community. He noted that any permanent change would likely need to be made for the 2022 summer seasons and couldn’t be done in time for this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic likely helped the Lumberjack improve Union Alley because of its outdoor seating there. Union Alley is a shared alley between the Lumberjack Tavern and several downtown businesses.
Jespersen told the council she has been working to fix the alley that what was once known as “Garbage Alley” or the “Armpit of Stillwater.” Hosting live music once a week is a way to continue improving the alley.
While all the councilors agreed that she had done a great job of improving the alley, the four councilors voted to deny her application because of the inconsistency.
In other business
The city council approved using $47,920 recreation center fund balance for caulking after rain caused damage to the interior of the facility. The caulking project is an unanticipated capital project and funding was not included in the adopted City 2021 Capital Budget requiring City Council authorization.
McCarty noted that the rec center has a healthy fund balance.
The city council unanimously agreed to put out bids for its riverbank stabilization project on the south side of Nelson Street.
Bids will be put out on July 15 with council approval on July 20 and work is now expected to begin in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.