A new upscale-housing development in Stillwater’s downtown historic district is almost guaranteed now that its developer has cleared two hot-button hurdles: The proposed apartment complex will have its fourth story and it won’t have to provide all of its parking on site.
Its developer will, however, have to pay the city for that parking burden.
The Stillwater City Council on May 4 approved developer Reuter Walton’s proposal for 61 units of rental housing on condition that it would contribute $780,000 to mitigating what the city determined to be a 39-space parking deficit.
That $780,000 would be broken up over the duration of a new Tax Increment Financing agreement that Reuter Walton is
seeking, with $40,000 paid to the city prior to issuance of a building permit and the rest to be paid beginning in year five of the TIF.
The TIF agreement is not yet finalized and the project hinges on securing that financing, said Nick Walton, of Reuter Walton.
Almost all of the 75-minute discussion last Tuesday was given to the parking issue, but council also approved by a 3-2 margin the project’s fourth story, which had eaten up prior
discussions and had generated a bevy of resident comments. New development in the city’s historic district comes with its own height restrictions as only a small handful of buildings there now rise above three stories.
Multiple council members, including those who voted in favor of the project, said the combination of fudging the lines on both the parking and the fourth story felt almost like forcing something to happen.
Councilor Larry Odebrecht said he felt as if he were “shoehorning” the project; Mayor Ted Kozlowski said it was “too much” but that he wanted to make it work.
Odebrecht and Kozlowski, as well as councilor Ryan Collins, voted to approve the fourth story and the parking mitigation.
Council member Michael Polehna voted in favor of parking mitigation but opposed the fourth story, and council member David Junker voted against both measures.
“Every person living there — they need a car,” Junker said, differentiating between the number of units and the number of actual people who would be living in the development.
Twenty-three of the units have been proposed as two-bedroom units.
Just 73 spaces of below-ground parking for residents, and 23 of them compact, have been planned; zero guest parking will be included on site. By the city’s standards, the development should offer 112 total parking spaces, including 20 of those for guests.
An independent study commissioned by Reuter Walton, though, reported a deficit of just 17 parking spaces.
That figure was accepted by the city’s community development director, Bill Turnblad, but did not sit well with Junker.
Junker held firm to the city’s own standards and said the only way he could vote in favor of the project were if the additional parking were added on site or if the number of units were scaled back to 49 or 50 (and that fourth floor nixed).
Junker, who is also council liaison to the city’s Downtown Parking Commission, argued that all major housing developments in the past 20 years had come with more than adequate parking, all of it full up, and that the city would have been in a tight spot had each of these projects required mitigation, too.
Turnblad confirmed with the Gazette that this would be the first downtown residential project in at least 15 years to require any parking mitigation.
But Mayor Kozlowski said that such mitigation strategies would likely be necessary if the city wants to see more redevelopment in its downtown and that these workarounds could be used to benefit Stillwater’s parking problem in the future by dropping extra change into the jar for a parking ramp.
“That ($780,000) is a big chunk on our way towards building a ramp that we know we need to build at some point,” Kozlowski said. “This helps us get there, and I think this is the only way, frankly, that we’re going to get there—is by working with redevelopment projects and different uses downtown to help pay for it.”
Estimates for a 200-250 space parking ramp range from $4 million to $7.5 million, based on figures given to Stillwater Gazette by Turnblad.
Should that ramp come to be built, the Chestnut Street project would finance between 10.5% and 19.5% of that cost, a proportion commensurate with the number of spaces it would theoretically take up, based on the city’s standards.
“We’re going to have redevelopment opportunities that are going to be good for the city of Stillwater, we’re going to see this again,” Kozlowski said, who acknowledged there might be some “short-term pain” before that parking ramp is built. “It’s absolutely uncomfortable. But I think it’s a choice of, do we want to see that parking ramp? If so, this is how we’re going to get there, with these types of partnerships.”
