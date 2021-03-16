The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed Commissioner Gary Kriesel, District 3, to the Lake Elmo Airport Advisory Commission March 9. Public Works Director Don Theisen will serve as an alternate to the commission.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission invited Washington County to participate as a member of a newly-formed Lake Elmo Airport Advisory Commission. This commission will support the ongoing efforts to engage the stakeholders of the Lake Elmo Airport community.

The commission will provide an open forum for strengthening relationships between MAC, airport users, stakeholders, and the community. The proposed membership consists of representatives from surrounding cities and townships, Washington County, airport businesses, pilots, and the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The role of the commission members will be to participate in discussions about matters concerning the Lake Elmo Airport, as well as share information with their respective communities about the airport. The first meeting is anticipated to be during the second quarter of 2021, with quarterly meetings the remainder of the year.

