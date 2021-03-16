The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed Commissioner Gary Kriesel, District 3, to the Lake Elmo Airport Advisory Commission March 9. Public Works Director Don Theisen will serve as an alternate to the commission.
The Metropolitan Airports Commission invited Washington County to participate as a member of a newly-formed Lake Elmo Airport Advisory Commission. This commission will support the ongoing efforts to engage the stakeholders of the Lake Elmo Airport community.
The commission will provide an open forum for strengthening relationships between MAC, airport users, stakeholders, and the community. The proposed membership consists of representatives from surrounding cities and townships, Washington County, airport businesses, pilots, and the Experimental Aircraft Association.
The role of the commission members will be to participate in discussions about matters concerning the Lake Elmo Airport, as well as share information with their respective communities about the airport. The first meeting is anticipated to be during the second quarter of 2021, with quarterly meetings the remainder of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.