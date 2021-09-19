In nearly every community, the stories of the past are kept and retold to the next generation and to visitors. Washington County and the community of Stillwater is a place rich with history, and to keep these stories around there is a museum on North Main Street that has been there for 80 years.
The old Warden’s House of the prison has now been a museum for the past eight decades. Many schoolchildren remember going through the museum when they were in elementary school, learning about the past and the people who once lived in the home.
The Warden’s house was constructed for the Warden of the Prison in 1853. Over the next 61 years there were 13 different Warden’s that lived there — conducting the business of the prison and overseeing the care of the convicts. In 1914, the prison and the Warden moved to the new prison in South Stillwater, now known as Bayport.
After the last warden, Warden Henry Wolfer, moved out of the house, Deputy Superintendent Thomas E. Ross and his family moved into the house, residing there until the house was sold.
In 1940, discussions with the state of Minnesota about the availability of the old Warden’s House on North Main Street for the Washington County Historical Society to purchase. With the help of State Senator Karl Neumeier, the society purchased the Warden’s House from the state for $100.
In order to own and operate the Warden’s House as a museum, WCHS incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1941. Attorney Albert J. Lemicke drew up the incorporation papers and five trustees were elected and given the authority to manage the property.
An old-fashioned tea was held for the formal opening of the museum on June 20, 1941. An artifact of the new museum, the bell the Reverend William T. Boutwell had used to call parishioners to worship in Stillwater’s early days, was rung to open the dedication.
Dr. A.J. Larson, of the Minnesota Historical Society, made the principal address and Senator Karl J. Neumeier, representing Gov. Harold Stassen, formally presented the building to the Historical Society. When the Warden’s House opened as a museum, it became the second house museum that was open to the public in the state.
Mr. and Mrs. George Buckley were installed as caretakers. They occupied an apartment in the rear of the building and acted as hosts to visitors. According to a memorandum, they were to have the use of the first floor kitchen, pantry, rear upstairs bedroom, upper bathroom and upper front porch free of rent.
The Warden’s House Museum would be found to be a popular attraction among visitors and schoolchildren. The old home would need constant upkeep, from the reroofing of the main section of the building in 1948 to necessary improvements to the building in 1952. There was work on the upper and lower porches in 1957 and 1958.
In March 1978, WCHS received a $6,110 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society to make repairs to the roof, windows and doors of the Museum.
In the 1970s, the Museum welcomed more than 3,000 visitors each year. In 1979 alone, there were more than 4,300 patrons through the Warden’s House Museum. Constructed as a house, having much pedestrian traffic come through the museum caused damage that the WCHS continues to repair to this day.
In 1980, the Warden’s House Museum was placed on the National Register of Historic Places through the Department of the Interior.
In 1985, a new front porch was installed on the Warden’s House. This porch was a replica of the one that was on the house in the mid-1880s. Stillwater architect Maurice Stenerson drew the plans and the costs of the project was more $60,000.
Interior work of the rooms of the National Register house continued when monies became available. The northeast upstairs room was completed in 2006 and was the last room to be renovated over a 25-year period.
Today, 80 years after the Warden’s House became a museum; it is one of the finest house museums in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. It carries the history of the early pioneers of the area as well as history of the first peoples that lived here. It also carries on the tradition of collecting today’s history for those in the future.
The Museum is open Thursdays through Sundays, in the afternoon. The Warden’s House is only open between May and October, for more information, call 651-439-5956.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.