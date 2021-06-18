The city’s Fourth of July Stillwater celebration will look a little different this year as COVID-19 supply chain disruptions slowed the availability of fireworks and they won’t be here till late July, the city announced in a new release.
Instead the fireworks will be held on Aug. 14 for the Lift and Loop Bridge Celebration.
The opening celebration for the completion of the lift bridge reopening to pedestrian traffic — completing a nearly 5-mile trail through Stillwater and Wisconsin — was delayed for more than a year because of the pandemic.
The pandemic and the lack of explosives, is not letting the city’s July Fourth celebration end as it will continue with activities including the Civil War cannons from Battery I, First U.S. Artillery in Lowell Park, live music in Lowell Park and the St. Croix Jazz Orchestra in Pioneer Park.
Event Line up
From 3-10 p.m. Civil War cannons from Battery I, First U.S. Artillery Mulberry Point in Lowell Park, 201 Water St.
From 5:30 – 7 p.m. Junk FM Band (variety of genre-bending mashups)
From 8 to 9:30 p.m. Bootleg (a rock and roll band) Amphitheater Stage in Lowell Park, 201 Water St.
From 7 to 9 p.m. St. Croix Jazz Orchestra Pioneer Park bandshell, 515 N. Second St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.