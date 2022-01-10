The Stillwater City Council at its meeting on Jan. 4, denied an appeal from Miray Coleman, representing the residents of Forest Hills, that would have prevented Stillwater Towing from moving its business to 1749 Greeley St.
Stillwater Towing’s application was approved on a 6-1 vote by the planning commission on Oct. 27.
Forest Hills neighborhood residents objected to the move citing environmental concerns, declining property values from and if allowing outdoor storage of cars was permitted in the zoning district. City Councilors received many emails, phone calls and testimony in opposition from the neighbors.
After holding a public hearing on Dec. 7, 2021, regarding the appeal, the City Council tabled the issue, and directed staff to gather more information.
City Planner Abbi Whitman submitted a 122-page report researching the history of the issues. The main sticking point was should cars be allowed as part of outside storage.
Stillwater’s proposed lot is zoned Business Park – Industrial district. In the BPI district “automobile sales, service and storage” are not allowed while outdoor storage of any kind is allowed with a conditional use permit. However, Whitman noted that the intent of the code appears to not allow for outside storage of cars, but there was no clear definition.
“Furthermore, after all the research conducted subsequent to the Planning Commission meeting, staff now points out that the application fails on several fronts and does not conform to the intent of the zoning code, is not consistent with the comprehensive plan, and would be a nuisance to the public welfare of the community.”
Mayor Ted Kozlowski disagreed with those findings as the business has operated for decades in its current location, and has not been a nuisance, and he failed to see how moving the business down the street suddenly becomes one. He added that the business is currently operating closer to a residential neighborhood than it will after it moves.
Kozlowski added that with the move there were many conditions placed on the business including environmental protections that are not placed on Stillwater Towing’s current location at 1656 Greeley St. S.
The Middle St. Croix Watershed Management Organization proposed four conditions that Stillwater Towing agreed to implement, and the watershed district has now signed off on the proposed towing lot, Whitman said.
City Councilor Ryan Collins was the only councilor who voted against denying the appeal. Collins represents ward one, where the neighborhood is located.
Odebrecht initially was the sole vote on the planning commission who voted against Stillwater towing’s original application citing that outdoor storage of cars is not an allowable use in the zoning code. He visibly hesitated before voting yes to deny the appeal at the council’s meeting on Jan. 4.
During the Jan. 4 meeting Kozlowski told the residents, many of whom were in attendance, that preventing Stillwater Towing from moving into the location behind their houses, it wouldn’t solve the greater problem.
“You live next to a business industrial district,” Kozlowski said. “I think what’s important is to put conditions on this.”
Kozlowski said that by putting conditions on the property the city could have the lot blocked off from backyard view. The mayor noted he grew up in that neighborhood, and understands their concerns, but emphasized several times the problem would still remain even if this project was denied.
As part of rejected the appeal, city staff will work on more conditions to approve at the council’s next meeting on Jan. 18.
In other business
City Councilors unanimously elected Mike Polehna vice mayor.
The council also approved banning parking on the westside of Water Street between Myrtle and Mulberry streets.
Also on a split 2-3 vote the St. Croix Sauna Mobile Sauna failed to get council approval to operate on Water Street Inn’s parking lot because the owners requested to use the city’s electrical outlet. The owners agreed to pay $20 a day for use of the city services, and estimated they would use far less power than what they will be paying for.
The majority of councilors stated they opposed letting a private business use a city amenity.
The council originally denied an application from the mobile sauna company that proposed to operate it on a city parking lot, but Mayor Kozlowski said if the business found a private parking lot to operate on he would support it.
The owners of the mobile sauna requested to use a city’s electrical outlet to power the LED lights of the sauna. The heat for the sauna would come from a wood-fired stove.
Councilor Larry Odebrecht and Mayor Kozlowksi supported the plan.
“More or less they found a private spot to do this all they’re asking for is an outlet,” Kozlowski said. “Frankly, I don’t care about charging them ($20) a day to have lights.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.