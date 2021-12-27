The Stillwater City Council conducted its required 2022 Truth in Taxation meeting on Dec. 7, 2021. Following that hearing, the council unanimously approved the city’s final 2022 budget and tax levy.
The total operating budget was just over $18 million.
The new or modified positions include adding a full-time police captain, a full-time firefighter, a full-time streets/parks maintenance worker adding five hours a week to the fire services specialist position and promoting a worker.
The City Council conducted 2022 budget work sessions on Aug. 17, Sept. 7, and Sept. 21, 2021 during which the Council reviewed operational and capital requests from all departments, affiliated boards and outside agencies. Very little changed in the budget from what was presented to was approved, Stillwater City Manager Tom McCarty said.
“This is a high-level review,” McCarty said. “There are no significant changes from the Sept. 2021.”
The budget includes a proposed borrowing bond of $5 million for capital improvements and street projects.
The large majority, or 66%, of the $18 million operating budget, comes from property taxes, and the second-largest portion comes from charges for city services.
Since approval of the city’s preliminary 2022 Budget and Levy, city staff reviewed all operating and capital revenue and expenditure estimates. There was a very slight adjustment to the preliminary 2022 budget that reduced the proposed 2022 property tax levy by 0.02%. The Final 2022 City Levy is therefore proposed to be reduced from the Preliminary Levy of 6.54% to 6.52% over the 2021 Levy.
As a result of increases in property values and taxable tax capacity, the proposed Stillwater final 2022 Budget and Levy also results in the lowest city tax rate at 51.835% in the past decade, Stillwater Finance Director Sharon Provos said.
“The county is projecting an average increase in market values of 5.6%,” Provos said. “So with that factored in, our residents who have houses worth between $200,000 and $400,000 could see a 4.2% up to a 4.9% increase in their property taxes,” Provos said.
The city spends the following percentages from the tax levy: 30% to public safety; 26% to debt service; 20% to general government; 16% to culture and recreation and 8% to public works.
The city of Stillwater receives the most funding from property taxes at 43%, with the schools district following behind at 29% and Washington County at 22% and 6% going to all other taxing jurisdictions.
