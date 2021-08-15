In recognizing the importance of highlighting and celebrating the emancipation of and grant of freedom to the enslaved African Americans in 1865, the City Council of Landfall Village announced that it will be officially recognizing and observing the Federal Holiday honoring Juneteenth as well.
Henceforth, the City will officially observe Juneteenth on June 19, each year and City Offices will be closed that day.
The Landfall Village City Council made the decision at is monthly meeting on June 21, 2021.
The council follows President Joe Biden’s official creation of a new national day of remembrance for Juneteenth and created a Federal Holiday to be observed annually on June 19 each year.
