While the city’s Fourth of July Stillwater celebration lacked fireworks, the city managed to host a fun Sunday weekend event in heat.
The cost of obtaining fireworks this year was prohibitively expensive so instead the city will have its annual fireworks show in conjunction will be held on Aug. 14 for the Lift and Loop Bridge Celebration.
Civil War cannons from Battery I, First U.S. Artillery in Lowell Park were shot, live music in Lowell Park and the St. Croix Jazz Orchestra in Pioneer Park on July 4.
There were plenty of boats out on the St. Croix River, but many of them stayed a safe distance away from that cannons that were pointed at the river (and in turn pointed at the state of Wisconsin).
The Zephyr Theatres joined in on the fun inviting the community to visit the theatre, slurp free root beer floats and enjoy music. Lift Bridge Brewing Company provided its signature root beer for the vanilla ice cream treat.
The summer cooler was served from the newly renovated trolley car outside and at the bar inside the theatre.
The Zephyr’s cash bar served adult beverages.
