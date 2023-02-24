Feb. 21 saw a short city council meeting in which all items discussed passed unanimously.

In new business, the police department has been approved to use $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase of two side-by-side vehicles. For events in downtown Stillwater, such as Fourth of July celebrations and Lumberjack Days, it gets too crowded for normal police vehicles to be of use, according to the city. During these events, police transportation is on foot, bicycles, or via side-by-side vehicles.

Load comments