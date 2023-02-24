Feb. 21 saw a short city council meeting in which all items discussed passed unanimously.
In new business, the police department has been approved to use $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase of two side-by-side vehicles. For events in downtown Stillwater, such as Fourth of July celebrations and Lumberjack Days, it gets too crowded for normal police vehicles to be of use, according to the city. During these events, police transportation is on foot, bicycles, or via side-by-side vehicles.
Stillwater police have two of these vehicles. However, “One of the vehicles is beyond life and currently inoperable,” as stated on the request memo.
A quote from Polaris indicates a $35,000 price tag for each. In the memo, Police Chief Brian Mueller states, “close to $15,000 [is] needed to outfit each [vehicle] with emergency lighting, squad computer, siren, and miscellaneous life-saving equipment.”
The consent agenda, which was approved in a 5-0 vote, included a number of items.
The annual increase of water utility funds, a discussion which has been in the works since October of 2022, was on the consent agenda. Water utility rates will increase by 3% for residential and commercial properties. The increased water rate will begin in April. A 5% increase for residential properties was initially suggested, but it was lowered to keep consistent with the 3% increase in other utilities.
A $45,000 grant was approved for the Stillwater Police Department to purchase and install a camera system in downtown Stillwater. Cameras like these would aid the police department, fire department and Emergency Medical Services in identifying potential threats and hazards, deterring crime and investigating crime. Camera systems like these can help in missing person situaitons, potentially providing critical information more quickly.
The city accepted the second-lowest bid for a downtown manhole rehabilitation project. The company with the lowest bid, at nearly $100,000 lower, asked that their bid not be honored as they had overlooked the need for bypass pumping, an important component of the project. The council accepted the second-lowest bid of $230,295 and awarded the contract for the project to Visu-Sewer.
The Washington County Historical Society is seeking a state grant of $600,000 for improvements at the Washington County Heritage Center in Stillwater. The council supports the Historical Society in their request and is seeking state involvement.
The Parks and Recreation Commission will receive $120,000 for the replacement of two playground structures. The playground at Old Athletic Field was installed in 2002, and the wooden playground at Washington Square Park was installed in 1996. As stated in the proposal packet, “The average useful life of a playground structure is around 15-20 years, depending on how much usage it gets. Also, most playground equipment warranties end after 15 years.” In addition, there are also plans to improve accessibility when upgrading or replacing play structures: “This will include accessible walks/trails and engineered wood fiber (mulch), which is also ADA accessible.”
Did you know sewers have cameras? They assist the Public Works Department with inspecting sanitary and storm sewer lines, assessing the condition of the city’s underground facilities, and monitoring biannual cleanings. The current system was purchased in 2016. Reportedly, the camera has been in the shop for repairs several times in the past three years and is currently out of service. On the consent agenda was the purchase of a new CCTV sewer camera from Flexible Pipe Tool Company. The $170,296 cost will come from the Sanitary Sewer Capital Outlay budget.
In lighter news, Mayor Ted Kozlowski presented commission member Gregg “Spike” Carlsen with a Council Service Award for over 10 years of service as a member of the Library Board of Trustees. Carlsen was not present to accept the award. Interviews have been conducted for the seat opened by Carlsen’s resignation, and the Board of Trustees recommends appointing Stanley Burns for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2024.
Public Works Director Shawn Sanders confirmed that the snow will be plowed through Friday. As a reminder: on odd dates (i.e. March 1, 3, 5, etc.), park on the “odd” side of the street, or the side with odd-numbered addresses; on even dates, park on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses. From 7 p.m. to midnight, the rule is not enforced, allowing drivers a five-hour window to move their cars to the correct side for the following morning.
