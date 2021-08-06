After a nearly 15-month delay, the city will host a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, for the completion of the 4.7 bike and pedestrian loop trail.
The St. Croix Loop trail connects Minnesota and Wisconsin by traversing a route between the historic lift bridge and the St. Croix Crossing. The St. Croix Crossing opened on Aug. 2, 2017, for automobile traffic and replaced the need for through traffic to traverse downtown Stillwater. The opening celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at Lowell Park. Dignitaries from both Minnesota and Wisconsin will be in attendance.
There was a significant amount of traffic downtown when the historic bridge served as one of the main thoroughfares to Wisconsin and there was a push to replace the bridge because of an increase in commercial traffic downtown, Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski said.
“There was so much pain involved in getting where we’re at today,” Kozlowksi said.
When the bridge was still open for motor vehicle traffic, bridge lifts caused traffic backups, creating problems for emergency personnel, and it could be a nightmare if the bridge stopped working and got stuck.
“I feel like I have forgotten about that pain, and the construction with the new bridge and the construction downtown,” Kozwolski said. “It was years of construction downtown.”
The Lift Bridge closed Aug. 2, 2017, for auto traffic and it reopened for bike, pedestrian and boat traffic on June 1, 2020. The grand opening celebration for the lift bridge and loop trail was originally scheduled Friday, May 15, 2020, and Saturday, May 16, 2020. The original celebration was cancelled because of COVID restrictions.
The mayor noted it would have been nice to have hosted a grand opening celebration to coincide with actually opening, but he stated the completion of the loop trail should still be recognized.
“We’ve all seen what a great amenity it is, (bike and pedestrian) traffic on the loop trail has increased significantly since it opened,” Kozlowski said. “It’s been a tremendous amenity. It deserves a celebration signaling the end of the massive multi-million dollar construction.”
An explosive opening
When the bridge first opened in the summer or 1931, fireworks were lit off to mark the opening occasion, the Gazette reported in 2017.
“When the bridge permanently closed to motor vehicle traffic on Aug. 2, 2017, fireworks again punctuated the event, launched from multiple points in the city,” the Gazette stated.
When the city celebrates the opening of the bridge on Aug. 14, fireworks once again be lit in the bridge’s honor from 9:30 to 10 p.m.
Even with the dry conditions, Stillwater City Councilor Mike Pohlena, who also serves as chair of the lift and loop celebration committee, said that tradition will continue.
“Fireworks are going to happen,” Pohlena said. “I haven’t heard anything negative, I think we’re in good shape.”
Pohelna said he’s been working with Wisconsin folks to organize the celebration.
“The fun part of it too is it’s bringing both sides of the river together,” Pohlena said.
Pohlena noted that the trail has increased tourism, if you go downtown any time and see that there are residents and tourists traversing the trail — even with snow and single-digit temperatures in the winter.
“We’re making a healthy community, he said. “You’re getting people outside meeting their neighbors and it’s bringing people to Stillwater, He met a couple who came from Mabel, which is near the Iowa border, to check out the trail.”
In addition to the ribbon cutting, the opening celebration will include a street dance, and mascot dance off and
There are two aspects of the celebration originally scheduled that won’t happen: A spaghetti dinner on the bridge and having people set a world record by holding hands across the entire loop trail.
Since COVID isn’t entirely over, Pohlena worried about having a large group of people on the bridge at one time.
“I’m a little nervous having 700 people congregated on the bridge,” he said.
He also hasn’t given up entirely on the 4.7 miles of handholding.
“… maybe when we get over this COVID thing we can set a world record,” Pohlena said.
Even though not every aspect of the celebration originally scheduled will be held — and it’s being held more than a year after than the planned date — Pohlena is still looking forward to the festivities.
“I’m excited seeing it finally come to fruition,” Pohlena said. “We’ve had a group of people working on this. It will be a fun day to commemorate the opening of the lift and loop trail.”
Riding the trail
Stillwater Sunrise Rotary will turn the lift bridge’s grand opening into a full weekend celebration by highlighting the trail with six bike routes on Sunday, Aug. 15, the day after the Lift and Loop celebration, said Mark Fisher, Rotary public image chair.
The rotary is expecting about 500 riders to participate. Fisher noted one unique aspect of their event is all riders will get access to a smartphone app.
When a rider registers they will get access to an app called RidewithGPS. The app uses interactive mapping software that will verbally and visually provide direction. It also can also upload photos of a rider’s journey. The app was purchased in the event mode with Discover Stillwater.
The rotary usually hosts Brewers and Bourbon Bazaar on the Andiamo boat in the spring each year, this it was moved to the fall. This year the rotary still going to have the bazaar this fall, but since rotary delayed that event they decided to host the Bridge the Valley Bike Ride instead, and tie into the bridge opening celebration.
All routes start and finish in downtown Stillwater. The idea is to keep the riders around after they finish their rides to explore downtown businesses.
One of the routes is almost entirely comprised of the loop trail. The other longer routes incorporate sections of the trail.
“We really hope people will stay downtown to try and give them a boost with what’s happened in the last year,” Fisher said.
A number of downtown businesses have put together grab bags for the bicycle riders, Fisher added.
The first five routes are on entirely paved surfaces and are either 5, 10, 25, 40, 60 mile loops, but the 77-mile loop is the organizations gravel challenge. Fisher said the 77-mile route is the granddaddy challenge —and one Fisher won’t attempt it himself
I’m not that dedicated of a rider,” he said.
While he didn’t have an exact number, at least a few people have registered for the 77-mile- “Granddaddy race.
The rotary will have people on all the trails to help out with water, and to fix flat tires if needed.
“We’ve seen what people are signing up for, it’s a spread of ages. That’s what we were really hoping for,” Fisher said. “People are just really waiting to do something. We really thought this was a good time to do this and link it together with the lift and loop celebration.”
Loop Celebration schedule
Saturday, Aug. 1410-11 a.m. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
10 a.m.-11 p.m. Beer Garden Open, sponsored by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lift/Loop Celebration Park Exhibits
1–1:30 p.m. Mascot Dance Off
1:30. – 2 p.m. Curio Dance Group
2– 3 p.m. Zephyr/Phipps Theater performances
3– 5:30 p.m. Broken Spoke Band, Sponsored by the Water Street Inn
6–9:30 p.m. Tim Sigler Band
9:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Fireworks
11 p.m. – Beer Garden Closes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.