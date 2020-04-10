While most areas are focused solely on the impact of COVID-19, cities along the St. Croix River are taking step to limit the damage caused by flooded riverbanks.
On March 30, the National Weather Service forecast for the St. Croix River at Stillwater showed the river rising to minor flood stage with an estimated crest at 687.5’ on April 6.
“We decided to be proactive,” said Stillwater public works director Shawn Sanders told the city council April 7.
The city constructed a temporary levy at the lowest points of the riverbank in downtown Stillwater; along the North end at Mulbery Point, at Mrytle Street and at the Dock Cafe and the city’s lift station at Nelson Street.
Parking Lots 2, 4, 9, 10, and 11 were also closed and the Lift and Loop Trail was closed from the Zephyr Theater to south of Downtown.
The river ultimately reached a height of 686 feet, Sanders said, noting that public works intended to keep the berm up for a couple more weeks in case of heavy rain.
As of March 30, the river level enacting the “Slow-No Wake Zone” from Taylors Falls to the Mississippi River in Prescott, Wis. Marinas and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public water accesses along the Saint Croix River will be posted advising of the “Slow-No Wake Zone.”
