After months of contentious back and forth, the city has come to an agreement with the owners of the Shorty’s Dry Cleaners building at 121 Chestnut St. E. The city council voted unanimously on the settlement agreement during its Dec. 17 meeting.
According to the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan, the downtown plans shows the property as a redevelopment area for parking by adding additional parking spots to its existing city parking lots immediately south of the property.
In the future, the city plans to build another parking ramp on both parking lots between Olive and Chestnut streets on Second Street to serve visitors to the south end of downtown.
The city was represented by attorney Peter Mikhail of Levander Gillen & Miller.
“The owners of the property and tenant will waive their objection to the condemnation of the property, so the acquisition will proceed by condemnation,” Mikhail said. “The city will settle the case in a global matter for the sum of $900,000 which includes all possible claims.”
The settlement includes the costs for the real estate, any fees related to relocation and attorney’s fees, Mikhail said.
“In addition, the city will lease back the property so that Shorty’s can stay on-site until April 30, 2020, unless they choose to vacate earlier,” Mikhail said.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski clarified that the date of April 30, 2020 was selected by the previous owners, and Mikhail said that was accurate.
“The city is taking the site as is, so there will be no environmental claims between the city and Shorty’s,” Mikhail said.
According to the Washington County Tax Assessments, the property is listed as two parcels, one valued at $73,900 and the other valued at $352,900 for a total value of $426,800. The total proposed property tax for 2020 on the property is $12,166.
In order to pay the $900,000 for the cost of acquiring the property at 121 Chestnut St. E., the city will be using the remaining balance in a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF). TIF funds are collected by a municipality by diverting future property tax revenue from a defined district toward an economic improvement or public improvement projects in that district. These funds do not come out of the city’s general operating fund.
“By way of background, the city’s TIF districts that are closed have fund balance that is specifically targeted for development in the downtown area,” said McCarty. “The use of these funds is consistent with the development plan that was structured by the city council back in the 1980s and 1990s.”
Council member Tom Weidner asked how much money was available in the TIF fund they were pulling from to cover the cost of the purchase.
“The fund balance in this TIF district is just over $4 million,” McCarty said.
McCarty said that another TIF district that city still as funds in is about $500,000.
“Both TIF district funds are available for downtown public projects,” McCarty said.
Contact Alicia Lebens at alicia.lebens@ecm-inc.com
