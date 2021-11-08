The 29th Annual Christmas at the Courthouse Holiday Bazaar will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
Wander into a winter wonderland and take in the sights of the season with the Historic Courthouse decorated for the holidays inside and out while shopping at the holiday bazaar. Visit with vendors of unique, hand-crafted items. Enter to win a quilt from the Courthouse Quilters.
Tour the exhibits and old county jail. Beat the holiday rush and get your shopping done early.
All proceeds raised from this event benefit the Historic Courthouse Restoration Fund and help preserve this historic landmark.
The courthouse is at the intersection of Pine and Third streets in Stillwater. More information is www.co.washington.mn.us/hc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.