Courthouse

Christmas at the Courthouse will return on Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11, at the historic courthouse. 

The 29th Annual Christmas at the Courthouse Holiday Bazaar will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

Wander into a winter wonderland and take in the sights of the season with the Historic Courthouse decorated for the holidays inside and out while shopping at the holiday bazaar. Visit with vendors of unique, hand-crafted items. Enter to win a quilt from the Courthouse Quilters.

Tour the exhibits and old county jail. Beat the holiday rush and get your shopping done early.

All proceeds raised from this event benefit the Historic Courthouse Restoration Fund and help preserve this historic landmark.

The courthouse is at the intersection of Pine and Third streets in Stillwater. More information is www.co.washington.mn.us/hc.

