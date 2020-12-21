Children’s Dental Services will continue to use Washington County buildings to provide services to uninsured and under-insured children, after the County Board approved a contract with the organization Dec. 15 that goes through 2025.
Since 2009, CDS has been providing preventative and intervention services one day a month at the Cottage Grove Service Center. Since that time, it has expanded to provide services one day a month in Stillwater, Cottage Grove or Forest Lake.
CDS serves children through age 26, and pregnant women. Services are provided in the Women, Infants and Children clinic space on a day that is not scheduled for WIC or other services. CDS handles all scheduling, billing, and other logistics of providing the client care. The county promotes the services and provides the space. CDS returned to service in late summer 2020 with appropriate COVID-19 precautions in place.
