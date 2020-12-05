The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $1.36 million contract with Canvas Health Dec. 1, to continue to provide services to county residents through 2021.
Canvas Health services include adult psychiatry, crisis clinic psychiatry, outpatient mental health services, psychological and parenting evaluation services.
With the advent of Minnesota Managed Care Organizations and the Affordable Care Act, there was a large shift in funding for services that were historically funded through the Canvas Health contract.
Data continues to be collected and reviewed to understand these changes and to adjust funding accordingly.
The overall changes from the 2020 contract is a reduction of $90,109, or 6.2%. Outcome data is collected and analyzed on all services purchased from Canvas Health.
An annual performance report is submitted to Washington County Community Services and is available upon request.
The county suggests the state provide additional information on the decisions within the plan related to operation and maintenance costs into the future, specifically clarifying the differences between treating public water systems versus private wells.
The letter also says that the county recognizes the importance, and advocates for the setting aside of funds for “drinking water protection” and “sustainability and conservation” to the extent possible.
The county has many similar goals in both its Comprehensive Plan, and its county Groundwater Plan.
In addition, the county stated that use of funds related to natural resource enhancements be held off until such a time when all parties are confident that drinking water protection will be achieved.
