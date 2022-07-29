Tony Jurgens (R-Cottage Grove) is seeking the Republican nomination for the Minnesota State Senate seat for Senate District 41. The following is his response to a questionnaire submitted to him, and his opponent, by The Gazette.
Tony Jurgens
Age: 57
Family: Wife Dawn; daughter Tori and husband Tyler; daughter Alexa and husband Tony; twin grandchildren Charline and Walker
Occupation: Independent insurance agent
Education: Southwest Minnesota State University, BS in Business Administration
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Elected as state representative, 2016, 2018, and 2020. Past recipient of Cottage Grove’s “Volunteer of the Year” award. Former Grand Knight, Hastings Knights of Columbus. Former Chair, Cottage Grove Public Services Commission. Former Treasurer, Cottage Grove Economic Development Authority. Former Member, Washington County Library Board. Former Member, Cottage Grove Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. Former Chair, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Finance Council, Hastings. Former Block Captain, Cottage Grove Neighborhood Watch.
Why should people vote for you?
Because I prioritize people over politics, deliver results that residents want, and am a proven winner. I’ve run for statewide office 3 times and defeated a different Democratic opponent all 3 times. This includes the 2018 election when Republicans were swept out of office in the Minnesota House, yet I was the only Republican to win in the southeast Metro. That’s because I know how to win elections and successfully fight for your priorities. Many residents had Senator Karin Housley as their senator over the past few years.
Due to redistricting, Sen. Housley will hopefully be representing a nearby - but different -senate district next year, and the seat I am seeking covers a portion of her current district. I’m proud to announce Sen. Housley is endorsing me in this race, and I’m honored to receive her support as we have similar conservative priorities, beliefs, and principles.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
Because I’ve proven time and again that I can win, and deliver on common sense priorities like providing tax relief and opposing nonsense like defunding the police and reducing sentences for violent criminals. There is too much at stake during this election cycle for residents to fall for empty campaign rhetoric and dishonest political mudslinging. While some politicians talk the talk, I’ve actually walked the walk, and am proud of my legislative record on tax cuts, prioritizing public safety, fighting for the unborn, and supporting parent control of their child’s education and access to what’s being taught in the classroom.
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
Inflation that’s occurring in this Biden/Walz economy is devastating Minnesotans. With cost-of-living prices soaring – food, gasoline, and energy costs have all skyrocketed –we have to allow low to middle class Minnesotans to keep more of what they earn.
Minnesota has a projected $10 billion budget surplus, and next session we must take this over-collection of your money and put it back in your hands through permanent and ongoing tax relief.
Four years ago, I promised to return surplus funds to the taxpayers and delivered the largest tax cut package seen by Minnesotans in 20 years. If the voters support me in the upcoming primary, they can count on me to deliver tax relief again including my bill to eliminate state income tax on all social security benefits.
It would be an honor to serve as your proven, conservative voice in the Minnesota Senate. Please vote Tony Jurgens for State Senate in the Republican primary on August 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.