Tom Dippel (R-Cottage Grove) is seeking the Republican nomination for the Minnesota State Senate seat for Senate District 41. The following is his response to a questionnaire submitted to him, and his opponent, by The Gazette.
Tom Dippel
Age: 40
Family: Wife Carrie, and 6 children
Occupation: Business Owner (14 years, 20 employees)
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
I was elected to represent Minnesota as a Republican National Delegate to the Republican National Committee convention in 2012. I was honored to represent Minnesota Republicans at our national convention and fight for our Minnesota values. Beyond that, I’m also very active in our church and help lead our parishioners in our journey to spread the gospel and uphold our responsibility as Christians to love our neighbors and bring peace to the world. This, above all else, is my life’s purpose.
Why should people vote for you?
I'm running for office because we need someone to fight for our community's shared values. As your next state senator, I will lead the effort to stop the reckless spending by the politicians both here in Minnesota and DC that has caused the massive inflation, which has doubled and even tripled our grocery bills. We cannot spend ourselves into prosperity, and we need to reign in the out-of-control government spending that harms our neighbors and community who work hard to take care of their families. In addition, crime is off the charts with carjackings and other criminal activity. Just the other day, my parent's trailer was stolen from them. You and I are sick of the lawlessness that is plaguing our community, and I'm running to put an end to it. Lastly, our schools. The education system is failing our youth, and we need to have our tax dollars follow our children to get the best education possible. I'm running to fight for my children and yours.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
As your next State Senator, I will fight for the people of our community. Through growing my business and raising my children, I have proven that I have the experience and tenacity to lead in St. Paul while also connecting with younger voters in our district. Voters are yearning for a fresh face to represent them, not another politician looking to climb the ladder. I'm not interested in making friends in St. Paul; I am interested in delivering for the people of this Senate District.
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
Our worsening economic state is perhaps the most critical issue of our time. As someone who scrimps and saves every chance I get to make the best life for my family, I aim to do the same as your next State Senator. Government created skyrocketing inflation; now, we must try to shield Minnesotans from the worst of the impact.
Our state's tax-and-spend status quo is what led to the largest budget surplus in history. We must return the budget surplus to taxpayers and take steps to ensure this large of a surplus can never happen again. That means returning the budget surplus to the people and slashing taxes across the board -- starting with the tax on social security income.
