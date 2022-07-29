Tina Riehle (R-Stillwater) is seeking the Republican nomination for the Minnesota House of Representatives seat for House District 33B. The following is her response to a questionnaire submitted to her, and her opponent, by The Gazette.
Tina Riehle
Tina Riehle (R-Stillwater) is seeking the Republican nomination for the Minnesota House of Representatives seat for House District 33B. The following is her response to a questionnaire submitted to her, and her opponent, by The Gazette.
Tina Riehle
Age: 52
Family: Married 33 years to husband Mark, 6 children, 8 grand-children
Education: White Bear Lake Area High School. Certificates in Child Development, Anoka County 1990 – 2012
Occupation: Active and performance wear company owner, former childcare/preschool owner.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Stillwater Area School Board, elected 2018-current
• Legislative Committee - 2019, 2021, 2022
• Personnel Committee - 2019 (chaired 2020)
• Negotiations Committee - 2019-21
• Finance and Operations Committee Chair - 2020
• COVID Data Advisory - 2020-2021
• SEE Representative - 2019-2021
• MSHSL Representative 2022
• Community Scholarship Committee 2021-2022
• Treasurer, Board of Directors 2020
• 2022 Minnesota Parents Alliance Steering Committee
Volunteer for Veterans Housing, Stillwater School District School Volunteer, VAA T- Ball, Baseball Coach, St. Genevieve’s Education Committee,Vice-President Chevals Booster Club, Worked to implement Junior Chevals MS Program - 2018, Organized and participated in Histio Heroes Research Fund for childhood cancer - 2012
Why should people vote for you?
I’ve loved serving the communities of this district on the Stillwater School Board. I fought for transparency and the rights of parents to have a voice in their student’s education and being a good steward of the tax dollars that go to our schools. In the legislature, I’ll work to address the rise in crime that has spread to our suburbs, and take my priorities from my service on the school board to Saint Paul. We need to give the massive surplus back to the taxpayers, and to get politics out of our classroom so our kids can focus on getting a great education focused on strong reading, writing, science, and math skills.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general?
I am the candidate who can win in November. I’ve been standing strong against the DFL teachers union machine, and I have the experience and knowledge to go toe to toe with the candidate they put forward. The Republican Party must put the best candidate forward that can win in November. I have the proven ability to draw from the middle. My conservative values are not controversial, they are common sense!
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
Republicans are ready to roll up our sleeves and pass the largest tax cut in state history to help families struggling with inflation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, nationally, grocery costs are up 12%, the largest annual increase since about 1980. Gas prices are up about 60% from a year ago. Electricity rates jumped nearly 14%, the highest yearly increase since 2006. Shelter costs are up 5.6%, the largest 12-month increase since 1991. Minnesotans can’t afford this way of living
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.