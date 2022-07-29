Pete Stauber (R) currently represents Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. He is seeking the Republican nomination for that seat. The following is his response to a questionnaire sent to him, and his opponent, by The Gazette.
Pete Stauber
Age: 56
Family: Wife, Jodi; five children, and one foster child
Occupation: Police officer, 23 years (retired)
Education: Lake Superior State University, 1990 (BS in Criminal Justice, 1990)
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
St. Louis County Commissioner; Hermantown City Council Member; Board Member UDAC; (United Day Activities Center) workforce to help special needs children; Managed Military Heroes Hockey camp
Why should people vote for you?
From playing hockey all my life to my two-plus decades of committed public service in law enforcement, I am a problem solver. Like so many Minnesotans, I grew up on the rink. After high school, I was the team captain for Lake Superior State University where we won the national championship. My wife, Jodi, is an Iraq war veteran who retired from the 148th Fighter Wing as the first female Command Chief in the history of the unit. Jodi and I have five children and a foster baby and they are one of the reasons I am running for re-election to Congress. We have to do all we can to ensure the American dream is within reach for generations to come. I believe our best days are ahead because I believe it’s you, not the federal government, that makes America great.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
America is at her best when she leads and it’s time for the failed leadership in Washington to step aside. I am running for re-election to Congress because Minnesota’s 8th congressional district needs a voice in Washington who will champion our causes built on our values and beliefs. I am running for re-election because I believe our best days are ahead and I believe in you, not the federal government, to get our economy moving again. Now more than ever, I am passionate about fighting for our way of life and being Washington County’s greatest voice in Congress.
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
Washington is spending money we don’t have. Inflation is skyrocketing. Energy prices are through the roof. Working families from every industry are feeling enormous pain at the pump every time they fill their tank. As Minnesotans struggle with gas prices and the worst inflation in 40 years, Washington is needlessly waging a war on American energy. Joe Biden recklessly canceled more oil and gas leases. Rather than increase our energy dependence on foreign countries, Biden should be implementing commonsense policies that promote domestic production creating more American jobs and making energy prices affordable once again. Single party control in Washington has led to reckless spending of trillions and trillions of taxpayer dollars which is leading to record high inflation and an increased cost of living that Minnesota families can’t afford. Rather than provide a blank check, Congress must provide checks and balances to Joe Biden’s failed economic and energy policies.
