Nancy McLean (DFL-Stillwater) is seeking the DFL nomination for the Minnesota State Senate seat for Senate District 33. The following is her response to a questionnaire submitted to her, and her opponent, by The Gazette.
Nancy McLean
Age: 60
Family: Two grown children
Occupation: Marriage and Family Therapist
Education: M.S. Clinical Psychology; Post Masters Certification in Marriage and Family Therapy
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
My experience serving this community is wide and varied. I have served as the Chairperson of the St. Croix Valley Alliance. The Alliance was a multi-issue, grassroots organization that worked on healthcare reform, environmental issues, and other issues that impact our community. I work with Healthcare For All Minnesota (HCAMN) and other organizations advocating to bring a fiscally responsible plan for access to affordable healthcare for all Minnesotans. I also currently serve on the steering committee of St. Croix Valley Indivisible. Other community work includes volunteering in a women’s shelter, helping the homeless, and pro bono mental health therapy work. I have also been a champion for many issues affecting our community and have advocated for them at the Capitol.
Why should people vote for you?
I’m running to put the people of this district over the politics and status quo we currently see in the Minnesota State Senate. Minnesotans deserve responsive legislators who will work to meet the needs of their constituents. I’m ready to address our most pressing issues like growing the economy in ways that work for all Minnesotans, strengthening our schools to ensure our children receive a world-class education and protecting our environment. I’m not interested in being a career politician but in bringing real change that helps my district.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I have lived in this community for over thirty years and have gotten to know the people of this district well. I understand and share their struggles and their needs. As a community builder, I’ve worked to advocate at the legislature for those needs. My experience as a therapist, small business owner, corporate professional, and even as a single mom, has given me a broad and nuanced perspective on how to navigate the challenges we face. I'm ready to stand up to the status quo and, as a skilled negotiator, will work across the aisle to achieve results for the people of my district.
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
Minnesotans are feeling the pinch of the current economy. With a $9 billion dollar surplus, we had an opportunity to help Minnesotans. Instead, the Senate Majority chose not to pass the bills that would have brought some relief to families across our state. We need an economy that works for all of us, not just corporations and the wealthy. We must enact responsible tax relief for families, seniors, and small businesses while protecting the state’s economic stability. We also need to lower the cost of goods and services like healthcare and childcare. These expenses overwhelm many families and small businesses. Creating more affordable childcare supports working families and allows them to participate in our economy. When everyone can participate, our state thrives. We need legislators who are willing to address the needs of Minnesotans and work to strengthen our state’s prosperity by building an economy that works for all of us.
