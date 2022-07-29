Mark Bishofsky (R-Stillwater) is seeking the Republican nomination for the Minnesota House of Representatives seat for House District 33B. The following is his response to a questionnaire submitted to him, and his opponent, by The Gazette.
Mark Bishofsky
Age: 51
Family: Wife and three little boys, 7-year-old twins and a 10-year-old boy
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
No previous office held. Founder of Stop the Mandate MN, a grassroots organization that fought against unconstitutional lockdowns and mandates.
Why should people vote for you?
People should vote for me because they can count on honesty and transparency. I am a proven leader in the grassroots movement of the conservative base in MN. I led an organization (Stop the Mandate MN) that held multiple rallies all over the state as well as one of the largest marches in recent years fighting against lockdowns and mandates. I have support from every corner of this district as well as the state. I have the ability to raise the funds necessary to beat the Democrats in November and a long list of motivated volunteer supporters. I was a leader in the grassroots conservative movement as well as a leader in my professional endeavors as a healthcare worker. I'm well known in the community as a compassionate, hard working servant.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I am the best candidate for the general election because I have proven I will be a voice for the people rather than a tool for party leadership. The delegates chose me with 82% of the convention votes because I have proven I will work harder and be more honest than any candidate. The base of the conservative party is tired of politics as usual and they know I will always be their voice. I am a proven leader. I am the best candidate because people know that I will fight harder than anyone against the failed policies of Tim Walz.
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
One issue, though there are many, that is important to the republican party and to everyone in the state of MN is to combat inflation. We must lower taxes so that people can have more money in their pockets to support their families in these difficult times. I would advocate to give back every single penny of the state surplus to taxpayers. I also support abolishing the taxation of social security benefits. I support lowering taxes across the board.
