Jen Schultz (DFL-Duluth) currently represents District 7A in the Minnesota House of Representatives. She is seeking the DFL nomination for the US Representative seat for District 8. The following is her response to a questionnaire submitted to her, and her primary opponent, by The Gazette.
Jen Schultz
Family: Married, two children
Occupation: Professor of Economics at UMN-Duluth & State Legislator
Education: PhD, University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
MN State Legislator representing Duluth 2015-present; Great Lakes Commissioner, Tax Expenditure Commission, Vice Chair Great Lakes Legislative Caucus, Co-Chair Health Innovations Task Force for National Council of State Legislatures, Co-Chair Health and Human Services Midwest Committee for Council of State Government, Long-Term Care Task Force for Council of State Government, UMD University Education Association Benefits Advisory Representative, University Education Association Executive Committee member, Milbank Memorial Fund Fellow
Why should people vote for you?
I’m running to advance the Minnesota values we all share—hard work, decency, fairness and helping one another. I grew up in a small town, raised by a single mother. She taught my sister and I the value of hard work and helping our neighbors.
I’ll be addressing economic issues such as diversifying our economy, supporting workers, securing investments allowing regional growth, attracting good jobs, affordable health care, and tackling climate change. We need to respect treaties and tribal sovereignty, and as a daughter of a Vietnam veteran, I’ll be helping our veterans.
I’ll prioritize getting things done and solving problems. We do not need a representative who uses disinformation to divide our communities.
I will fight for fair policies, fair taxes, our freedom, and opportunities for our rural communities. We need to diversify our economy with investments in infrastructure, broadband, education, affordable housing, family farms and technology.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
I’m a better choice than my opponent. He voted against a $7 billion infrastructure/jobs bill. He voted no to affordable insulin and to addressing shortages of infant formula. He voted against the gun safety bill that became law. He voted against reproductive rights, rights to contraception and marriage equality. He voted no to addressing affordable childcare. He voted against protecting voting rights and joined the lawsuit to invalidate President Biden’s victory.
I will represent everyone based on our shared values, rooted in the idea that everyone deserves to live a life where they, their families, and their communities can thrive.
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
We need to fight for freedom and fight for our democracy. All of us value our freedom—freedom to vote, freedom for our kids to thrive with excellent public education, freedom for every single person and child to be able to learn to be themselves and to grow up healthy and safe, and freedom to choose whether and when to have a family.
The people of the 8th deserve better representation focused on your needs. I'm running for Congress because I believe when we invest in people, we all do better. I look forward to earning your support and working for you. For more information, please visit our website, JenSchultzForCongress.com.
