Betty McCollum (DFL) currently represents Minnesota’s Fourth District in the United States Congress. She is seeking the DFL nomination for the US Representative seat for District 4. The following is her response to a questionnaire submitted to her, and her primary opponents, by The Gazette.
Betty McCollum
Age: 68 years-old
Family: Mother of two adult children, Grandmother of two boys
Occupation: Member of Congress
Education: B.A., St. Catherine University, St. Paul, MN
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
In 2000, I became the second woman elected to Congress in Minnesota history. I represent Minnesota’s Fourth District in the U.S. House, along with being the Dean of the Minnesota Congressional Delegation. In Congress, I serve as Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, Vice-Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior-Environment, and am member of the Natural Resources Committee.
From 1993 to 2000 I served in the Minnesota House of Representatives representing North St. Paul, Maplewood, and St. Paul.
From 1987 to 1992, I served as a member of the North St. Paul City Council.
Why should people vote for you?
As the DFL and labor endorsed candidate in this DFL primary, my leadership and experience in Congress are critical to delivering for 4th District families and Minnesota. Throughout my career I’ve been leading the fight to protect our environment, defend women’s reproductive rights, and expand healthcare access for families. During COVID, I helped deliver $73 billion in federal aid to Minnesota, saving lives, jobs, and keeping families out of poverty. My historic legislation to protect the Boundary Waters and the Mississippi River are moving through the House. Confronting climate change and protecting Minnesota waters are a priority. My campaign for re-election is based on my record of action and delivering for the 4th District, not empty rhetoric, or radical promises. It is an honor to represent 4th District families and I respectfully ask for their vote once again so I can continue working to keep Minnesota strong, safe, and successful.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
Voters know I am a progressive Democrat who wins across the 4th District. In 2020, I received over 245,000 votes in the General Election and helped to lead our DFL ticket. In November, reproductive rights are on the ballot. We must win. I will work across the East Metro to re-elect Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and turn out the vote for our DFL candidates for the legislature and local offices. Pro-Trump Republicans are undermining our democracy and I am in the fight to stand with other DFL leaders to protect the future of Minnesota and our country.
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
Our democracy is under attack in Washington, in Minnesota, and across our country. Every major issue where the basic rights of Americans are threatened – reproductive rights, workers’ rights, civil rights, voting rights – we face an authoritarian effort to undermine and weaken our freedoms and our democracy. I was in the U.S. Capitol on January 6th and I can tell you that the insurrection was an attempt to overthrow our government and reverse the election of President Biden. We must protect our right to vote. We must defend the civil rights of all our communities – communities of color, LGBTQ+ Americans, people with disabilities, and women. In this election, democracy is on the ballot. I am asking for the vote of 4th District DFLers because I am committed to continuing my duty to protect and defend the Constitution and protect our precious democracy.
