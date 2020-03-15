EDIT: The Open House for the Highway 36 and Manning Interchange Project on March 19th, 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The information from the planned open house will be available on March 19th at the following location https://www.co.washington.mn.us/2819/Public-Involvement. The project manager Nathan Arnold is available answer questions concerning the project at 651-430-4384 or Nathan.Arnold@co.washington.mn.us
An open house to discuss the Highway 36 and Manning Avenue interchange project will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Washington County Government Center. The meeting will be in Lower Level Room 16 at the government center at 14949 62nd St. N. in Stillwater.
The proposed partial clover leaf design features a bridge for Manning Avenue to cross over Highway 36, moving the frontage road further north and accommodates future development of Lakeview Hospital in the northeast corner of the intersection.
In order to pay for the project, $15 million is being requested from the legislature in a bonding bill. Another $10 million would come from a Transportation Economic Development grant that was earmarked for the project in December 2019 by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. If the bonding bill is approved, construction is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
Washington County, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and the cities of Grant, Lake Elmo, Oak Park Heights, Stillwater, and Stillwater Township is hosting the open house. The open house will feature: review design for the interchange; get an update on the project; ask questions of the design team; and sign up for project updates.
The project will address the existing deficiencies of the intersection, including the inadequate intersection spacing, increased congestion and delays, and safety concerns. The project will also be designed to accommodate access needs of existing businesses, residential properties, potential development, and individual property owners. The project will improve safety, capacity, and operation of the intersection and surrounding area. It will also consider bicycle, pedestrian, and ADA facilities along the corridor.
For more information, see the project website at www.co.washington.mn.us/Manning36Interchange
