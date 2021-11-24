Bolton and Menk will do the final design for the County State Aid Highway 15 pavement rehabilitation project in Scandia after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $216,176 contract with the company Nov. 9.
CSAH 15 from Lynch Road in May Township to 240th Street in Scandia is set to be resurfaced as part of the county’s 2022 pavement preservation program.
The objectives of the project are to: resurface CSAH 15; improve existing right turn lanes; replace broken culverts and provide new signing and striping along the corridor.
The project will be funded by proceeds from the wheelage tax. Work will be done in 2022.
