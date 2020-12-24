The Washington County Board of Commissioners set salaries for 2021 for two elected county officials Dec. 15.
The County Board set the salaries of: Attorney Pete Orput, at $192,112; and Sheriff Dan Starry, at $172,394.
The salary increases are similar to those provided to union bargaining units that have settled for 2021.
Also, at the Oct. 20 meeting, the board set the administrator’s salary at $188,700 for 2021, which is the same salary received in 2020.
The County Board set salaries for the board for 2021 Oct. 20.
State law requires the board members to set a salary before the beginning of the year.
The board salary set for 2021 is $70,725, which is the same salary as in 2020.
The board members also receive expense reimbursement and the same benefits as those that the elected department heads, namely the county sheriff and attorney, receive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.