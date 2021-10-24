Redistricting is the process of redrawing boundaries of election districts to ensure the people of each district are equally represented. Redistricting happens every 10 years after the decennial census and will occur in 2022, and the The Washington County Board of Commissioners reviewed proposed principles of redistricting on Oct. 19.
The board also set a public hearing to receive comment on the principles at its meeting Nov. 30. The meeting will be conducted in the Board Room of the Government Center in Stillwater. Additional information may be found on the county’s website, www.co.washington.mn.us.
The principles that the board reviewed are: Number of Districts: The County will have 5 Com-missioner Districts with a single commissioner for each district.
Population Deviation: Commissioner Districts will meet the population deviation required by state statute, unless doing so is not possible because of the lack of authority to split precincts.
Contiguous Territory: Each Commissioner District shall be composed of contiguous territory.
Regular and Compact in Form: Commissioner Districts must be regular and compact in form to the extent practicable considering the geography of the county and the existence of other principles.
Relationship to Other Boundaries: Commissioner Districts will be drawn using town, municipal, ward, or precinct lines established by the cities and townships.
State and Constitutional Standards: The County Redistricting Plan shall conform with all applicable statutory and constitutional standards.
Dividing of Political Subdivisions: The County Redistricting Plan will avoid the dividing of political subdivisions unless necessary to meet the principle of equal population.
Public Notice and Participation: At least three weeks in advance of acting to redistrict the county board will publish notice of the date, time, and location of meetings at which redistricting will be considered. There will be public notice of all meetings related to redistricting and the opportunity for public input throughout the process. Preserving Communities of Interest: Commissioner Districts should attempt to preserve communities of interest, i.e., areas with similarities of interests, including, but not limited to, ethnic, geographic, economic, social, and cultural interests where that can be done in compliance with the other principles.
Minority Representation: Commissioner Districts shall not be drawn with either the purpose or effect of denying or abridging the voting rights of any county citizen on account of race, ethnicity, or membership in a language minority group.
Incumbents: Commissioner Districts shall not be drawn for the purpose of protecting or defeating incumbents and should not result in either undue incumbent protection or excessive incumbent conflicts.
Staggered Terms: In determining which commissioner districts will have 2-year terms to allow for staggered terms as required by the law, the County Board shall consider which commissioner districts were given 2-year terms as part of the previous two redistricting plans and rotate the 2-year terms equally amongst the given districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.