The Washington County Board of Commissioners recognized September as National Preparedness Month in the county Sept. 7.
National Preparedness Month creates an opportunity for residents of Washington County to prepare their homes, businesses, and communities for any emergency. Investing in disaster preparedness can help save lives and reduce economic devastation.
All residents are urged to make preparedness a priority and work as a team to ensure that individuals, families, and communities are prepared for disasters and emergencies.
The county’s Emergency Operations Center oversaw the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, community civil unrest, flooding and a tornado.
The county’s emergency management includes training exercises, working with local communities to ensure that they have emergency plans and working with agencies across the state to assure that county communities and residents are prepared for an emergency.
Part of emergency preparedness is public outreach to the community, and assisting residents in making a plan, preparing for disasters and teaching youth about preparedness.
