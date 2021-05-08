The Washington County Board of Commissioners declared May as Mental Health Month in Washington County May 4.
Throughout the year, Washington County Community Services and Public Health & Environment departments fight stigma, provide mental health services, engage communities, and educate the public on mental health. Staff spends countless hours serving people, breaking down barriers to accessing services, and offering hope to those in need. Each year, the county joins the national movement to highlight May as a time to continue efforts to reduce stigma and raise awareness about mental health.
The county is committed to continuing efforts this year, acknowledging that 2021 is different. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the mental health of people of all ages. Now, more than ever, it is critical to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, build awareness of mental health services, and open doors to the people of Washington County.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners endorses the observance of Mental Health Month during May 2021, and thanks and honors all of its employees who work every day to provide welcoming services that meet people where they are at, provide access at the right time and place, and offer hope for recovery and wellness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.