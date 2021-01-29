The Washington County Board of Commissioners received an update on the county’s role and capacity in distributing the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26 from Lowell Johnson, Public Health & Environment director.
The state receives approximately 60,000 doses of vaccine each week, and the Minnesota Department of Health allocates those doses to health systems, pharmacies and federally qualified health centers. It is also allocated to local public health departments, such as Washington County’s, which has additional partners and contractors that are distributing the vaccines. All of them are working in some capacity to distribute vaccinations to the highest priority recipients, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and MDH.
The county’s health department has focused on the highest priority recipients, and plans to distribute about 4,400 doses by Feb. 1. Contractors are expected to distribute 1,200 doses to vaccinators, health care workers, and residents of assisted living and group home facilities. The state is distributing vaccines beyond the first priority lists in pilot locations around the state, designed to test registration and vaccination operations on a smaller scale, before vaccinations are ramped up across the state when additional vaccines arrive.
School districts in the county are receiving a limited supply of vaccines, and are setting their own priorities as to whom will be vaccinated, with the goal of safely conducting in-person learning.
The general message to the public is, most people will get their vaccinations from their health care provider; health care providers will notify residents when vaccine is available, and how to schedule the vaccinations; clinics, pharmacies, and public vaccination locations will likely all be available for distribution when vaccine is in full supply and Washington County continues to work with priority groups as outlined in the Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health priority lists.
Even after vaccination, protocols for not spreading the novel coronavirus will remain in place, as all tools will need to be in place to stop its spread.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.