Each year, the National Association of Counties sponsors a program to showcase county achievements under a variety of categories. Washington County was recognized with four awards this year, and the County Board received them Aug. 3.
The county submits entries to the program, which are reviewed by peers. Those receiving recognition are noted at the organization’s national conference and exposition. This year, Washington County received five 2021 Achievement Awards. They are:
In the Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Category, Parks received an award for Nature’s Art Gallery. The Nature’s Art Gallery invited park visitors to see nature from an artist’s perspective. Natural elements were “framed” using simple black picture frames installed with metal stakes at regular intervals throughout a park trail to highlight form, composition, function, and color
In the Children and Youth Category, the Library received an award for reaching families during the pandemic. When libraries closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in-person programming was cancelled, library leadership and staff were committed to serving communities and fulfilling the library’s mission.
The library found ways to reach families, make connections, and build relationships through virtual storytimes and story strolls. These programs had high levels of participation, and many families shared personal stories about the joy they provided during the challenging pandemic.
• In the Information Technology Category, the library received an award for hotspots and Chromebook kits program. According to the 2018 American Community Survey, more than 9,000 households in Washington County did not have a computer with a broadband internet subscription (about 10% of Washington County households, according to Census data). As a result, many county residents rely on libraries for their internet connection. During the COVID-19 pandemic, accessing the internet through the library was not possible. Washington County Library’s hotspot and Chromebook program increased internet access through the distribution of devices. More than 900 people have had reliable access to the internet at home at no cost to them. This program continues beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
• In the Libraries Category, the library received an award for its curbside pickup program. Washington County Library launched curbside pickup one day after Washington County suspended public-facing services at all county facilities. Washington County Library was also the first library system in Minnesota to make curbside pickup available to its residents during the pandemic. Access to library materials supported distance learning, provided access to information, and promoted the health and wellbeing of Washington County communities during the pandemic. From March 19 to Dec. 31, 2020, patrons scheduled almost 26,000 curbside pickup appointments, checking out more than 137,000 items.
In the Parks and Recreation Category, county parks received an award for Wayfinding in Lake Elmo Park Reserve. The wayfinding project was an overhaul of all trail signs at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, a 2,179-acre park with trails along different landscapes, including prairies, oak savannah forests and wetlands. Trails are designated for hiking, horse riding and mountain biking in the summer and snowmobiling, skiing, skijoring and snowshoeing in the winter. The Wayfinding Project is a tool to gain a fundamental understanding of where park users are within the park. In the end, more than 200 new signs/maps were ordered and placed throughout the park.
