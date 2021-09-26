The County Board of Commissioners proclaimed September Workforce Development Month in the county Sept. 14.
The County Board noted that investment in the education, training, and career advancement of Minnesota’s workforce is crucial to the ability of the state to compete in the global economy, and that collaboration between the workforce system and business, education, and private-public partners is critical to align training and workforce needs.
Changes in the state’s demographics between 2015 and 2035, including more than a half-million people reaching the age of 65 and a decline in the share of the working-age population from 62% to 57%, means employers and Minnesota’s workforce system must work together to bring all of the population who need sustainable employment into the workforce, including those from the communities of color or Indigenous population.
The county’s CareerForce programs provide tailored resources to help meet the needs of all Minnesota employers and career seekers, and commits to customer-focused services and puts equity at the center of all its work
