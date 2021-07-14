The Washington County Board of Commissioners proclaimed July as Park and Recreation Month in Washington County.

The County Board made the proclamation June 22. County parks and trails are used by more than 2 million visitors each year.

The board’s resolution noted that parks and recreation are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life in communities, ensuring the health of all residents, and contributing to the economic and environmental well-being of a community and region.

Also, parks and recreation programs build healthy, active communities, and aid in the prevention of chronic disease, provide therapeutic recreation services for those with mental or physical disabilities, and improve the mental and emotional health of all residents. Parks and recreation programs increase a community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion of the local tax base, increased tourism, the attraction and retention of businesses, and crime reduction.

The parks and natural recreation areas improve water quality, protect groundwater, prevent flooding, improve the quality of the air, provide vegetative buffers to development, and produce habitat for wildlife.

