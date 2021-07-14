The Washington County Board of Commissioners proclaimed July as Park and Recreation Month in Washington County.
The County Board made the proclamation June 22. County parks and trails are used by more than 2 million visitors each year.
The board’s resolution noted that parks and recreation are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life in communities, ensuring the health of all residents, and contributing to the economic and environmental well-being of a community and region.
Also, parks and recreation programs build healthy, active communities, and aid in the prevention of chronic disease, provide therapeutic recreation services for those with mental or physical disabilities, and improve the mental and emotional health of all residents. Parks and recreation programs increase a community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion of the local tax base, increased tourism, the attraction and retention of businesses, and crime reduction.
The parks and natural recreation areas improve water quality, protect groundwater, prevent flooding, improve the quality of the air, provide vegetative buffers to development, and produce habitat for wildlife.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.