The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation Dec. 1 to assure that a non-motorized recreational trail will be included in the area of the Highway 36/Manning Avenue interchange when it is constructed.
Construction is planned to begin next summer on an interchange at Highway 36 and Manning Avenue where Stillwater, Grant, Lake Elmo, and Oak Park Heights meet that will eliminate the signalized intersection.
The project provides an opportunity to build a critical portion of the Central Greenway Regional Trail that crosses Highway 36. The trail is important as
Highway 36 is one of the most challenging barriers for pedestrians and
bicyclists along the planned regional trail route.
The project is managed by Washington County in coordination with the local municipalities, but when construction is complete, the ownership and maintenance of the bridge, ramps, and right-of-way will reside with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The regional trail is the responsibility of Washington County, and MnDOT requires the permit to put a portion of the regional trail in MnDOT right-of-way around the inter-change. This project will also require cost share agreements and maintenance agreements with MnDOT and the
local municipalities.
The County Board also approved a $191,000 payment to Xcel Energy to relocate a transmission tower to accommodate the construction of an off-ramp and Manning Avenue as part of the inter-change project in its southwest quadrant.
The payment is to allow the company to the design the proposed tower, order materials, and complete the relocation of the transmission tower this winter or spring 2021.
Unlike most other county highway project utility relocations, Xcel Energy owns a utility easement corridor that requires reimbursement for changes to its system.
