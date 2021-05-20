The Washington County Board of Commissioners made reappointments and an appointment to citizen advisory groups May 11.
The reappointments are: Pamela Skinner, of Oakdale, who was reappointed to a 10th term as manager on the Ramsey Washington Metro Watershed District, to a term expiring Feb. 23, 2024; and Wade Johnson, May Township, Paul Richert, of Marine on St. Croix, and Andrew Weaver, if May Township, who were reappointed as managers on the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District with terms expiring June 21, 2024.
The board also appointed Holly Johnson, Mahtomedi, to a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2023, as the District 2 representative on the University of Minnesota Extension Committee.
