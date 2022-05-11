The Washington County Board of Commissioners established the commissioner districts and the soil and water conservation districts April 26 that will be used for elections in the fall.
The commissioners also established staggered two- and four-year terms for county commissioner districts.
The adopted map is on the county website by seeing www.co.washington.mn.us and searching “redistricting.” The adopted map generally follows current commissioner districts, with the exception of Precinct 8 in Woodbury, which is moved from commissioner District 5 to commissioner District 2 to better equalize representation. Also, elections will be conducted in districts 2, 4, and 5 in 2022; elections will be conducted in districts 1 and 3 in 2024.
Following each decennial census, the county must redistrict its county commissioner and soil and water conservation districts. Districts must be established that meet the statutory guidelines, including equalized population, bounded by precinct lines, and composed of contiguous territory. County staff provided a number of options for new districts for the County Board to consider. A public hearing on redistricting options was conducted April 19, 2022. Numerous comments were received.
The county published a notice in its official newspaper for three weeks beginning March 16, 2022, announcing this meeting and the April 19, 2022, public hearing to establish districts. The public notice also allowed for members of the public to submit a plan for redistricting to be considered by the board. The deadline for submittal of a plan by a member of the public was April 18, 2022. No plans were submitted by the public.
The new districts adopted by the board will be effective for the 2022 election and candidate filings.
