The Washington County Board of Commissioners conducted a public hearing Nov. 30 on the principles that it will use when redistricting county commissioner districts.
One resident spoke during the public hearing. The board did receive and review comments that were submitted online.
State law establishes the procedure and process for redistricting of county commissioner districts based on population figures from the federal Census. Although not required, the county board members wish to establish principles to guide the redistricting process. The proposed principles were posted on the county website Oct. 19 for public review and comment. They can be viewed on the county website at www.co.washington.mn.us by searching “redistricting.”
During the Nov. 30 meeting, the board reviewed the population growth in the county’s cities, and how it varied from community to community.
The proposed principles to guide the redistricting process include the number of districts, the population deviation required, the shape and form of the district, the relationship to other boundaries, the state and constitutional standards, the division of political subdivisions, the public notice and participation, how to preserve communities of interest, protect minority representation, the impact on incumbents, and the creation of staggered terms.
The board also reviewed consideration of district size, such as how many communities are in each district, and geographic size. They also reviewed the composition of other county boards in the metropolitan area.
The county will be the last governmental entity to establish its district boundaries before the 2022 election. The schedule will be: Feb. 15, 2022 – new congressional and legislative districts set March 29, 2022 – reestablishment or redistricting of municipal precincts April 26, 2022 – new local government election districts set (county, soil and water conservation, school district, etc.) May 17, 2022 – candidate filings open Aug. 9, 2022, and Nov. 8, 2022 – State Primary and State General Election based on newly-drawn districts.
After receiving all comment, the board plans to adopt redistricting principles Dec. 14.
