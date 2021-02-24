The Washington County Board of Commissioners concurred Feb. 16 with the terms of bonds that will be sold by Ramsey County to raise funds to pay for improvements to the Ramsey/Washington Recycling & Energy facility in Newport.

The plan provides improvements to increase recycling, including a durable compostable bag processing system and a recyclables recovery system, and other improvements to the facility.

Washington County will work with its partner, Ramsey County, to sell the bonds and manage loan repayment for the program.

