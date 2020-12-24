The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved tentative agreements with county labor bargaining units Dec. 15.
They board approved a tentative 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreements with exempt and non-exempt bargaining units represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council No. 5. The agreement calls for 0% general adjustment of salaries for 2021, with a one-time 2% of salary lump sum payment in January, 2021 and a one-time $1,000 lump-sum payment in July for employees, in addition to county contributions to health insurance premiums;
The board also approved a tentative 2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Washington County Association of Supervisors.
The agreement calls for 0% general adjustment of salaries for 2021, with a one-time 2% of salary lump sum payment in January and a one-time $1,000 lump-sum payment in July for employees, in addition to county contributions to health insurance premiums; the approval of the compensation and benefits for 2021 for the Confidential Employees and the Confidential Supervisors. That agreement will be the same as for the bargaining units that have a tentative agreement, with a 0% general adjustment of salaries for 2021, with a one-time 2% of salary lump sum payment in January and a one-time $1,000 lump-sum payment in July for employees, in addition to county contributions to health insurance premiums; approval of the compensation and benefits for 2021 for department heads and department deputy directors. That agreement will be the same as for the bargaining units that have a tentative agreement, with a 0% general adjustment of salaries for 2021, with a one-time 2% of salary lump sum payment in January and a one-time $1,000 lump-sum payment in July for employees, in addition to county contributions to health insurance premiums.
