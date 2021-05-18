The Washington County Board of Commissioners proclaimed dates in May honoring law enforcements officers April 27.

The commissioners adopted a resolution proclaiming May 2-8 as Correctional Officers Week, May 9-15 as National Law Enforcement Week, and May 15 as Law Enforcement Memorial Day. Washington County extends its appreciation and thanks to the dedicated law enforcement community for the vital contribution it makes to the public safety and well-being of residents.

The resolution honoring the law enforcement officers state that they work devotedly and selflessly on behalf of the people of the nation, regardless of the peril or hazard to themselves; and that they safeguard the lives and property of all Americans.

