The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved two plats in West Lakeland Township Dec. 15.
The plats are a two-lot plat for the Anderson Addition.
It is an abstract plat lying east of Stagecoach Trail North and northeast of Park Avenue North; and a two-lot plat for Fuller Bailey Farm lying east of Hillside Court N. and north of 17th Street N.
