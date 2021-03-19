The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved two liquor license applications for businesses in townships March 9.
The applications were for an on-sale and Sunday liquor license from Keystone Weddings and Events LLC in May Township, at 12169 Keystone Ave. N.; and an application for renewal of an on-sale and Sunday liquor license for Stoneridge Golf Club Inc. at 13600 N. Hudson Blvd., West Lakeland Township.
Washington County processes all liquor licenses for the townships in the county. The county Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, and the Public Health & Environment Department complete compliance/verification checks.
