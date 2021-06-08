The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an application May 25 for renewal of an on-sale and Sunday liquor license from Cenco Farms Inc., doing business as Afton Apple Orchard in Denmark Township.
Washington County processes all liquor licenses for the townships within the county.
