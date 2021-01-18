The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Law Enforcement Labor Services Local No. 372 Jan. 5.

Consistent with agreements that have been reached with other bargaining groups in the county, the compensation and benefit terms for the Law Enforcement Labor Services Local #372 Essential Captain/Commander Unit for 2021 are: effective Jan. 1, a zero general adjustment will be applied; effective Jan. 8, a one-time 2% of current salary lump sum will be paid and effective July 9, a one-time $1,000 lump sum will be paid.

The agreement also sets out the county’s contribution to health insurance costs.

Load comments